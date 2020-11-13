Marucha, Paul M.

HORICON - Paul M. Marucha, age 49, of Horicon, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home.

Paul was born the son of Peter and Arlene (Medo) Marucha on May 5, 1971, in Hayward, Wis. He was a 1989 graduate of Winter High School. Following high school Paul honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and served in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. He was united in marriage to Cassandra L. Winn on June 10, 2003, in Rockford, Ill. Paul had been employed at John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon as a welder. In his spare time, Paul enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He also enjoyed hanging on the porch having some drinks with the guys.

Paul is survived by his wife, Cassandra "KC" Marucha of Horicon; his son, Peter Marucha of Horicon; and his siblings, Phillip (Meegan) Marucha of Hayward, Mitchell (Catherine) Marucha of New Freedom, Pa., Mark Marucha, Michael (Meg) Marucha of Rapid City, S.D., Peter Marucha of Morehead City, N.C., and Pauline (Wade) Veren of Rapid City, S.D. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his niece, Michelle Marucha.

A memorial service for Paul is being planned for a later date.

Special thanks to UW Cancer Carbone Cancer Center, including Meghan Dykstra and Dr. Roby Campbell, and also to Hillside Hospice and Denise for their care and support shown to Paul and his family.

