Fraze, Clarence R.

WAUPUN - Clarence Fraze died on Nov. 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born the son of Ivan and Gladys Fraze, born on July 2, 1954.

He worked for Walmart before becoming a partner in Hillbilly's Playground Bar for three years.

He lived life to the fullest with no regrets; he loved music and playing it as well.

Clarence is survived by his sons, Anthony and Clarence; six grandchildren, Mariah, Risa, Savanna, Ethan, Seth and Jayce; three great-grandchildren, Rihana, Eliza and Uzi; the mother of his sons, Deb Koskelin; a special friend, Danielle Stark; and his companion cat, Lucky. He is also survived by a sister, Diane Fulton; two brothers, Dean and Larry and all of their families; and a special niece and her husband, Ginger and Billy Holland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry Fraze; two sisters, Joyce and Ruby Jean; and two nephews, Jeff and Dewayne.

He will be cremated and buried in Kentucky with his mother. Cards can be sent to Deb Koskelin, 701 Watertown Road, Lowell, WI 53557, to be shared with his family.