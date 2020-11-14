Menu
Terry Mason
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Mason, Terry

BEAVER DAM - Terry L. Mason, age 72, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Terry was born on March 14, 1948, in Beaver Dam, the son of Lawrence and Ruth (Dickinson) Mason Sr. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Welch on June 24, 2003, in Beaver Dam. Over the years, he worked at various jobs around the Beaver Dam area. Racing was his passion in life, inspired by Wally Seiler. He enjoyed hunting and spending time up north in Hixton, Wis., for over 50 years. His loving dog, Ruby, was his favorite sidekick; they treasured their morning car rides together, with Ruby always sitting in the passenger seat.

Terry is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Beaver Dam; children, Lisa (William) Westerman of Ashland, Wis., and Keith (Dawn Hoeft) Livingston of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Kyle, Cody, Josh, Nick, William and Molly; great-grandchildren, Payton, Noah and Hunter; two nieces; one great-nephew; and further survived by other relatives and friends. Terry was the last leaf on the Mason family tree.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence junior; sister, Ruth; dog, Ruby; and other relatives.

Private family services for Terry will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 14, 2020.
I feel like Terry was part of my extended family. Wally & I took him with us to races even before he had his drivers license. He was always around, & always willing to help if needed. I'm so sad that his life had to end this way. My most sincere sympathy to his 'real' family. I will always remember our good times.
Marcy Seiler
November 14, 2020
Dear Kathy and family......I am saddened by the news about Terry. I always enjoyed the quiet manner he presented in my office, but I expect he wasn't always that way out in the world. Gain solace from the memories. Dr. Jack
Jack Stellpflug
November 14, 2020