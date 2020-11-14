Voss, David

BEAVER DAM - David R. "Snoopy" Voss, age 71, of Beaver Dam, passed away from severe COVID pneumonia on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

David was born on Jan. 4, 1949, the son of Roy and Ruby (Drews) Voss. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from Sept. 30, 1968, until Sept. 29, 1972. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter and Meritorious Good Conduct Medal, and was also part of Richard Nixon's presidential detail. David worked for Westra Construction for over 30 years and also worked for Breuer Metals, before retiring in 2018. In his free time, he loved to golf. David was a member of the Beaver Dam Country Club, John E. Miller American Legion Post 146 and St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

David is survived by his sister, Judy (Lee) Paul of Germantown; brother, Robert Voss of Three Lakes, Wis.; nieces, Jennifer (Damon) Gross and Lauren (Eddie) Hernandez; great-nephews, Jaden Gross, Caleb Gross, and Nolan Hernandez; great-niece, Harper Hernandez; double cousins, Diane (David) Wilkinson of Deerfield, Donna (Keith) Bruins of Brandon, Richard (Denise) Voss of Three Lakes, Deb (Don) Towne of Waupun, and Valerie Voss of Beaver Dam; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruby; and other relatives.

A memorial service for David will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.

