Michael Waddell

Waddell, Michael "Doc"

PEWAUKEE - Michael "Doc" Waddell passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Ziegler; daughters, Rebecca (Matt) Ren, Sara (Ben) Patterson, and Gennifer Waddell; son, Michael (Rick Regur) Waddell; his grandchildren, Zoë and Ryker Ren, Harmoni Mossbarger, and Gabe Límon; and his brother, David (Tammy) Waddell and their children, Ryan Waddell and Andrea (Shawn) Dible. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jean Waddell.

Michael loved the Armed Forces and was very active in our Veteran organizations, as well as other community service groups. He was a true patriot in all regards.

He loved his family, his country, and countless friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Fair winds and following seas. You, shipmate, stand relieved. We have the watch.

Non sibi sed patriae - Semper Fi



Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
I've known Mike since HS. We shared a Navy connection also. You were a great guy, and will be missed. RIP shipmate.
Rae Henderson
November 15, 2020
We are so sorry, Rhonda. You are in our prayers.
Gene Brink
November 15, 2020
Rhonda and family- Mike was certainly a favorite amongst the Albanese group. I remember him as being respectful, kind and very humorous! I always admired Rhonda and Mike as a couple. You could see the bond and love there. Blessed be the heavens, and those he left behind, until you are all reunited with joy, once again.
Barbara Simmons
November 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Rhonda. My deepest condolences to you and your family
Sherri Ritz
November 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Mike was a very good friend. We will miss him.
Perry and Yvonne Titus
November 14, 2020
Cathy and I are so very sorry to hear of this terrible news. Our deepest condolences to you Rhonda and family
Tom ans Cathy Leipzig
November 14, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May God hold you in his arms and guide you to find peace. God Bless.
Sue Zimmerman
November 14, 2020
Rhonda, you and your beautiful family are all in my thoughts and prayers. So sorry for your loss. Mike was a true friend to me when I needed it the most. I loved his stories, his candor, and just the way he always welcomed me like family. I am sorry I didn´t get to give him tgst Mary Kay facial he wanted.
Christine Thompson
November 14, 2020