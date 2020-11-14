Schell, Gail Patricia

BARABOO - Gail Patricia Schell, age 75, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Gail was born on Nov. 29, 1944, to parents Donald Roger Klee and Marian Evelyn (Bettendorf) Klee in Baraboo, Wis.

She graduated from Baraboo High School in June 1960. After graduation Gail worked at the Coils. She was united in marriage to Frederick Reppenhagen on Feb. 1, 1964. After his passing she was united in marriage to Lawrence Schell on Sept. 21, 1968. While their children were young, Gail worked her hardest and most amazing job as a stay-at-home mom, which she excelled at. After all her children were in school, Gail ran the lunch program at St. Joseph's Catholic school in Baraboo, which she did for twelve years. Gail loved seeing all the staff and children at the school every day, enjoyed going to work, and made many lifelong friends there. Gail had many jobs in the food service industry, including Darrows Supermarket, Ho-Chunk Casino and Green Briar.

Gail was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family playing board games, cards, cooking, baking, and having great family time.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Klee; husbands, Frederick Reppenhagen and Lawrence Schell; and many other family members.

Gail is survived by her children, Patricia (Phoebe) Reppenhagen, Timothy Schell and Rebecca (Matthew) Michael; grandchildren, Bridget, Jessica, Noah, Daniel, Karissa, Mason and Gavin; and great-grandchildren, Sam and Anne; along with other family and friends.

Special thank you to the SSM Health hospice staff who went above and beyond in their love and care of Gail and her family while she was fighting the hardest fight of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SJS Cancer Support Team, P.O. Box 213, Baraboo, WI, 53913.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at WALNUT HILL CEMETERY in Baraboo, where social distancing and masks will be required. Redlin Funeral Home is serving the family.