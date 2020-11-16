Voigt, Harvey

BEAVER DAM - Harvey Allen Voigt was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on Nov. 30, 1936, the son of Alvin and Florence (Schutte) Voigt. He passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis., at the age of 83, surrounded by his family. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1956 and was enlisted in the U.S. Army from November 1956 to 1958. He was married on Jan. 24, 1959, to Ellen Neuendorf, his high school sweetheart, in Beaver Dam, Wis., where they have been together for the last 61 years. Later in life, he purchased a '57 robin egg blue Chevy, like the one that he owned when he was first married.

Harvey was a lifelong resident of Beaver Dam, spending valuable time with family and friends. He came from a farm background and all of his adult life was devoted to this profession. This was definitely his passion. He spent many evenings and weekends with his children and grandchildren, working on the family farm where he was raised.

One of Harvey's favorite events was the Dodge County Fair where he usually had some kind of farm related display with products that he was working with at the time. He enjoyed volunteering to weigh pigs before the fair opened and socializing with many friends, neighbors and colleagues during the week.

He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, volunteering on different committees as needed and helping to bake cookies monthly for the Thrivent group. He also enjoyed going on yearly fishing trips with the men's group at church.

Some other hobbies of Harvey's included hunting and gardening, and he was a season ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers, not wanting to miss a game. He was selfless, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen; his children, Sheree Voigt of Horicon, Marcia Voigt of Elm Grove, and Richard (Denise) Voigt of Green Bay; grandchildren, Nicole (John) Thompson of Wauwatosa and Heather (Anthony) Ferdinand of Fond du Lac; great-granddaughter, Lucy; brother, Ollie Voigt; brothers-in-law, Roger (Elaine) Neuendorf and Ronald (Joyce) Neuendorf; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Berniece Neuendorf; sisters, Irene Voigt and Mildred Rechek; sisters-in-law, Clara Voigt and Edith Neuendorf; and brothers-in-law, Glenn Neuendorf and Joe Rechek.

A private family service will take place in Beaver Dam. The family looks forward to having a celebration of life in 2021. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.

If desired, memorials in Harvey's name can be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916 or to the family.

The family would like to extend a thank you to everyone that offered prayers, best wishes and hugs during this difficult time.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, WI, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.