Kruger, Karl Rodger.

BARABOO- Karl Roger Krueger, aged 79, passed peacefully at home with his wife Jean & children by his side Nov. 13, 2020. Karl was born at the homestead farmhouse in the Town of Ashford, WI to John Michael and Severa Catherine (Reisenweber) Krueger.

Raised on the family farm, later he was enlisted in the National Guard, and was activated for the Berlin Crisis. At this time, he was together with Jean Arlene Luedtke of Lomira, WI. On Nov. 11, 1961 they were married in the chapel in Fort Lewis, Wash. They celebrated 50 years on Nov. 11, 2011 and they were able to celebrate their 59th on Nov. 11, 2020. After his military service, the couple returned home to Ashford where Karl worked on the family farm, and he later began a 34-year career with Wisconsin Power & Light/Aliant Energy. In the course of his career he moved five times: Fond Du Lac, Horicon, Baraboo, Marion/Clintonville, and ending again in Baraboo, WI as Foreman of the service department. Together Karl and Jean traveled throughout the US and various countries in Europe. Karl had a passion for gardening and volunteering. For years to come his flowers will still be blooming. He actively volunteered and supported the Circus World Museum, Mackenzie Center in Poynette, WI, and delivered Meals on Wheels. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Elks Club 688, American Legion Post 26 and served as Commander of the American Legion in 2013.

Karl is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Ricky (Virginia), Stephen (Paula), Pamela (Mike), Karla; and grandchildren, Joshua Krueger, Asa and Konrad Krueger, and Kolin Uptagraw.

Karl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Louis John; sister, Marilyn Anne; and many aunts, uncles, and many dear friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice for the care and support they gave Karl and family.

Memorials can be made to Circus World Museum in Karl's name.

A service will be held at the Redlin Funeral Home, Baraboo, WI on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private Burial will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.

Karl's fun-loving personality, quick humor, and a love for toasting a drink with friends will be truly missed. When it is permissible and safe, there will be a Celebration of Life to toast and enjoy the memories of his life.