Kircher, Sophia Ferron

BURNETT - Sophia "Fia" Ferron Kircher, age 17, of Burnett, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at UW-Children's Hospital.

Sophia was born on Sept. 14, 2003, the daughter of Christopher and Tanya (Ferron) Kircher. She lived a life full of unconditional love, laughter, and adventure. Sophia never placed judgment, for she had the most beautiful soul. She was very connected to her family; she never needed words to express her love, and she treasured going on walks with her mom, Aunt Tracy, and Grandma Mary. Some of Sophia's favorite things to do at home were letting her brothers "do wheelies" with her on the porch ramp, snuggling in bed and endless times grilling with dad, and dancing with mom in the kitchen. Her passion for music was incredible; her favorites included bluegrass and country music. She was known for her silly laughter and demeanor. Whenever there was a serious moment, silence, or some parental discipline time, she would often burst out with contagious laughter. She always made her presence known. She was an honored guest at A Night to Remember, a prom experience made to celebrate and honor kids of all abilities. She also helped facilitate and build the fully accessible Waterworks Park in Beaver Dam. She enjoyed showing pigs at the Dodge County Fair with Pig Pals Spectacular. She was a huge fan of the Packers and Badgers, attending numerous games, but her favorite teams to support were the Beaver Dam Golden Beavers basketball teams. She was always there to encourage her cousins on the court.

She is survived by her parents, Christopher and Tanya; brothers, Cole and Charley; grandparents, Jim and Max Ferron, and Dave and Mary Kircher; many uncles, aunts, and cousins; godparents, Troy Ferron and Annie Kircher; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one of the most influential special education teachers, Meg Sekel; her mischievous walking buddy, Ollie; and other relatives.

Visitation for Sophia will take place on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A private family service will be held prior and private family burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton. The family is asking those in attendance to wear a mask if possible. A video of the service will be available to view at www.cstonefs.com on Saturday.

A memorial fund in Sophia's name is being established for the Beaver Dam School District Special Education Department.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.