COLUMBUS - Gary S. "Garbo" Venden, age 71, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Health. He was born on Aug. 1, 1949, in Marinette, Wis., to Morris and Faye (Johnson) Venden. Garbo graduated from Columbus High School in 1968. He worked for many years at the family-owned hardware store, Venden's Coast to Coast, in Columbus, and then as an independent carpenter until his retirement. Garbo then worked at the Columbus Country Club where he enjoyed working with the staff and talking with his many friends. Garbo was an avid Packers, Badgers and Columbus Cardinals fan. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren. He rarely missed a sporting event or school function that involved his grandchildren. The stands at sporting events are going to be a little quieter without Garbo's coaching and encouragement from the sidelines.

Survivors include his two sons, Joshua Venden and Jason Venden of Columbus; a daughter, Kristi Hallberg of Appleton; six grandchildren, Parker, Kinsley, Braydin, Jordan, Jaydin Venden and Kiara Hallberg; one great-grandson, Kaiden Lewis; two brothers, Roger and Jeff (Deborah), both of Columbus; two sisters, Marilyn Venden and Karen Schrader (Gregg Ganta), both of Columbus; brother-in-law, John Platz and his former wife, Barbi (Krakow) Kemper; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda Platz.

A private family graveside service will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. The Rev. Kimberly Brumm will officiate. A special thank you to Dr. Sam Poser and the staff at the Poser Clinic. Memorials may be made to Columbus Country Club for a Gary Venden Memorial or Columbus Booster Club. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

