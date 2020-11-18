Denzer, Bernice Genevieve "Bernie"

BARABOO - Bernice Genevieve "Bernie" Denzer, age 92, of Baraboo, passed away in her sleep on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at At Home Again Memory Care in Rio, Wis.

Bernie was born in Newport Township on June 29, 1928, to parents Ross and Mildred Hansen. Ross passed away when Bernie was an infant. She and 3-year-old sister, Virginia, lived with maternal grandparents, Hannah and Theodore Tofson, until school age, when they moved back with their mother. Richard "Dick" Salem and their mother courted for years, finally marrying when Bernie was a teen and Virginia in college. Shortly after, her parents added brother, Jesse Salem, and moved to California. Dick was always "dad" to Bernie, never step-dad.

Bernie, nicknamed "Butch" by high school friends, graduated from Portage High School. In 1946, she and Gordon "Gordy" Denzer married. They bought a farm near Portage where they could raise their six children, Danny (Darlene) Denzer, Denise (Arvid) Berge, Ross Denzer, Jude Denzer, Robert Denzer, Jane (Tom) Chamberlin. Bernie has nine grandchildren, James Hawley, Stephanie Curtis, Lana Houtman, Travis Cornford, Quincy Denzer, Avry Denzer, Asa Denzer, Tom Chamberlin, Justin Chamberlin; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

After the farm house burned in January 1962 and the barn blew down in a tornado in spring, Bernie and Gordy built a new home across from the Baraboo River by Cascade Mountain Ski resort. After becoming empty-nesters, they moved near the Baraboo Crane Foundation.

For many years Bernie managed Marv's Shoe Store in Portage. She also drove school bus, receiving good driver awards each year. Later, she took a job at Rayovac, serving as Union Steward, little but not afraid to stand up or speak up. After retiring, she had too much energy to be idle, so she began working as a home health aide. She loved that work and made many special friends.

Bernie was a voracious reader. At age 5, she walked to the Portage library demanding a library card. The librarian explained she had to be in school and know how to read first. After demonstrating she could read, she got her card. Her day started with a pot of coffee and crossword puzzle. She and Gordy enjoyed travel. After retirement, they spent summers in Ontario, Canada, camping and fishing, with treasured memories of family and friend visits, happy hour and card-playing. Bernie was a fierce supporter of friends and family and generous to their needs. Her motto was, "I never meet a stranger," and she was always quick with a hug.

Bernie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Gordon Denzer; infant son, Ross; grandson, Justin Chamberlin; sister, Virginia; brother, Jesse; and companion, Harold Bulgrin.

Due to the COVID situation, Bernie's memorial service will be delayed to May or June 2021. Pictures and memories to share can be given to a family member or brought to the services. Memorial donations in memory of Bernie can be made to At Home Again-Rio, or the charity of your choice. Baldwin Funeral Services of Baraboo is assisting the family.

Heartfelt thanks to At Home Again-Rio who took such good care of Bernie; Laurie Golden at Upper Chamber; Mary Sorenson, her angel during the most trying of times; Hospice; and others who assisted with her good welfare.