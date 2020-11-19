Piccione, Sharis Renae

NECEDAH/ORFORDVILLE – Sharis Renae Piccione, age 47, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home in Necedah, Wis. She was born June 25, 1973, in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of Leonard and Iolene Rae (Gilbertson) Funk.

Sharis graduated from Parkview High School Class of 1991. She was a LPN at the VA Hospital in Tomah. Sharis loved taking care of the veterans. She was always willing to go the extra mile and assist any way she could. Her patients became lifelong friends. Her co-workers described her as a "call it like I see it type of girl." She was a good Samaritan.

She loved traveling, wineries, day trips, baking and her many fur babies.

She is survived by her father, Leonard (Pat Thompson) of Evansville; son, Keith (Britany) Piccione Jr. of Necedah; siblings, Troy (Andrea) Shear of Roscoe, Ill., Tracy (Michael) Ayen of Brodhead, Schatze Funk, Beloit, Shelby (Steve) Moran, Liberty, Mo., Shawn Funk, Orfordville, and Todd (Ashley) Funk, Orfordville; nieces and nephews, Troy junior, Kyle, Matt, Nick, Tyler, Tanner, Tayanae, Samantha, Christian, Timothy, Hunter, Logan, Wyatt, Gideon and Braxton-man (Bugaboo); and many other friends she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Funeral services will be held at NEWCOMER SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, with Pastor Larry Froemming officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Please follow Covid restrictions.

Memorials may be made to the VA Hospital – Veterans Assistance Foundation.

Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery, Newark Township, Rock County, Wis.

