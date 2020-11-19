Chaffee, Kathleen M.

CAMP DOUGLAS - Kathleen M. Chaffee, age 76, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Kathleen was born on June 19, 1944, in Mauston, to Benjamin and Virl (Clark) Bader. Kathleen was raised in the Mauston area and attended school in Mauston.

Kathleen was united in marriage to Chester N. Chaffee on Dec. 14, 1963, at the Church of Nazarene in Mauston, Wis. After their marriage they moved to a farm they bought on County Rd H, and they have lived there since.

Kathleen loved to garden; she had a beautiful vegetable garden and a flower garden that went all the way around the house. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting socks and afghans for family and friends. Kathleen was employed by Farnam Sealing Systems in Necedah for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Chester of Camp Douglas, Wis.; a daughter, Julie (John) Chaffee-Mazza of Canton, Ohio; a son, Carl (Jodie) Chaffee of New Prague, Minn.; a daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Wentworth of Lakeville, Minn.; a daughter, Mary (Brian) Goerks of Baraboo, Wis.; and a son, Adam Chaffee of Camp Douglas, Wis. She is further survived by grandchildren, David Chaffee-Mazza, Justin Mazza (and great-granddaughter, Cassandra), Megan Chaffee, Kayla Chaffee, Emily Chaffee, Amanda (Kyle) Falkowski, Katelyn Wentworth, Gwendolyn Wentworth, Jiren Williams, Dimitri Williams, Lacey Goerks, Garrett Goerks, and Gavin Goerks; and by many nieces and nephews and friends.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Matthew "Sonny" (Marcella) Bader, Azel (Helen) Bader, Baby Boy Bader, Clarence "Curly" (Josie) Bader, Benjamin "Bucky" (Bonnie) Bader, and Floyd (Alice) Bader; and by her sisters, Arlene (Andy) Sallet, Mary (Ken "Red") Kennedy and Velma Bader.

The Chaffee family would like to express their gratitude to the Tomah Hospice Touch for the thoughtful caring for of Kathleen.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the HUSTLER CEMETERY in Hustler, Wis. The Rev. Jeff Fairchild will preside. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.