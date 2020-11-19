Simonson, Judith Diane (Jerome)

PARDEEVILLE - Judith Diane (Jerome) Simonson, of Pardeeville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 77.

Judy was united in marriage to Alan Simonson May 11, 1963, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portage, and they celebrated 57 years together. Judy worked at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage from 1961 to 1968. Judy and Alan purchased the Gamble Store in Columbus in 1968. After running a successful business for 10 years, they sold it in 1978. She and Alan relocated to Portage and opened the Simonson Insurance Agency from 1984 to 2017. Judy and Alan traveled to many foreign countries. She also enjoyed cruising, motorcycling, and playing the slots. She also loved having coffee with her best friends.

Survivors include her husband, Alan C. Simonson; children, Steven, Kristine, Robert (Peggy), and Kimberly Shortreed; brothers and sisters, Hayden (Sally) Jerome, Gretta (Harlan) Simonson, Neil (Kathy) Jerome, and Susan (Martin) Sanders; grandchildren, Brandon and Bretton Pounders, Kyle (Emily) Simonson, Donovan (Lindsay) Simonson, Zachary Simonson, Mitchell Simonson, Alissa and Brielle Shortreed; and great-grandchildren, Draek, Ty, Madalynne, Alexis, Angel, Easton, Ava, and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wildred and Madalynne (Leahy) Jerome; brothers, Robert, Delbert, Howard and Dwight Jerome; and great-granddaughter, Morgan Pounders.

Per Judy's wishes, no memorial services will be held. Memorials or cards may be sent to W7379 White Oak Run, Pardeeville, WI 53954. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.