Haskins, Nancy Lee

BARABOO - On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, Nancy Lee Haskins was called home to be with her Lord and Savior while surrounded by the love of her family at home.

Nancy Lee Lyon was born on March 11, 1942, in Baraboo, Wis. Nancy was a true Angel (Messenger) here on earth, forming numerous youth groups, youth ministries, and biblical teachings. Nancy made sure our youth knew of God, and her many lessons assured that children of all ages were wrapped in the arms of Jesus Christ.

Nancy was a pastor's wife. She was united in marriage to William W. Haskins on Nov. 19, 1960. All the challenges, obstacles, and treasures God put before them not only strengthened their love for each other, but their faith as well. God has a plan - Nancy never questioned that.

Nancy grew up in Lyons (West Baraboo), the daughter of Earl and Madalynne Lyon. Her many stories of helping on her grandparents Roland and Selma LaMar's farm helped form her love of animals and hard work ethic.

Nancy was such an inspiration to all who knew her. She was an avid cheerleader with such a zest for life. Nancy worked numerous jobs while their ministerial duties sent them to many states to preach the word of God. She was most proud of raising her three children and her youth ministries. Nancy found the good in everything and everyone. Nancy belonged to the Church of God in West Baraboo, Wis.

She was a loving mother of three children, Dale (Shawn) Haskins, Baraboo; Tamara (James) Mooney, Lawton, Okla.; and Kirby (Jaimy) Haskins, Martinsville, Ind.

Nothing could make her eyes light up more than seeing her grandchildren. She was always so proud and amused by each and every one. She always made herself available to be involved with them in any way possible. Her blessings are Dale R Haskins Jr., Lindsay Haskins, Joshua Skilondz, Mick Mooney, Chantalle Mooney, Summer Mooney, Autumn Mooney, Ryan Haskins, Kyle Haskins, and Riley Haskins.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Madalynne Lyon.

Nancy is survived by her husband, William; children; grandchildren; sister, Janice Newell, Colorado; brother, Steve Lyon, Pennsylvania; and many other family members, along with her church families.

Nancy will be missed for her kindness, smile, generosity, honesty, inspirations, and for her love of life. She touched so many people's lives, taking great appreciation from whom she came in contact.

Private graveside services are being provided by Redlin Funeral Home. An In Memoriam will be scheduled at a later date. All condolences, and notes of how Nancy touched your life, may be mailed to William W. Haskins @ P.O. Box 401, Baraboo, WI 53913.