Walker, Mary Mellissa

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mary Mellissa Walker, age 54, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.

Mary was born May 24, 1966, in Tampa, Fla., the daughter of Arthur and Mary (Beers) Kewitz. Mary grew up and attended school in Wisconsin Dells. Mary married Donald F. Walker in 1987, and they raised their three children, Michael, Michelle, and Daniel, on the family's farm until 1999. Mary then moved to Wisconsin Dells. She lived her life as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. Mary also had many nieces and nephews with whom she had close, caring relationships with. In addition, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.

Mary is survived by her mother, Mary Kewtiz; sons, Michael and Daniel (Chelsie) Walker; daughter, Michelle Walker; brothers, Johnny (Stacy) Kewitz and Thomas (Alice) Sweeney; and two grandchildren, Mason and Madison. She is preceded in death by her father, Arthur; sister, Jacqueline; brother, Allen; and maternal grandparents, Mary and Ivan Beers.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

