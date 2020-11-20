Walther, Mark Allen

BEAVER DAM – Mark Allen Walther, age 58, of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after fighting cancer for five years, in the comfort of his home and with the presence of his wife on one side and his children on the other.

Mark was born July 3, 1962, in Waupun, Wis., to Ardis (nee Schrank) and Ervin A. Walther. He will be remembered as a passionate family man whose greatest pride was the success of his children. He was the fun uncle and go-to-guy in times of need and had a laugh that filled a room. Mark enjoyed the outdoors: fishing, hunting, and traveling the USA. He loved his wife, Vicki, and the two were great life partners, living to the fullest. Mark is deeply loved by Vicki, and he will be profoundly missed.

Mark is survived by his loving, devoted, and dedicated wife, Vicki Stoddart Walther; cherished children, Ashley Marie (Demond) Hall of Alabama, Michael Allen Walther of Beaver Dam, and Brittany Elissha Harpley of Canada; three adored grandchildren, Kierra Adeline, Gavin Michael, and Astraea Dawn; dear father, Ervin A. Walther of Princeton; and dear siblings, Tim (Ann) of Greenfield, Daniel (Lois) Walther of Princeton, and Nancy (Dale) Belter of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by his treasured dog, Grace, and many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ardis Walther.

Due to the current pandemic the family will have a private memorial service.

Vicki would like to extend her sincere gratitude with the Jefferson-Rainbow Hospice Care team for the wonderful care they provided Mark and their family, as well as Mary Hopkins for stepping in to care for Vicki and family without thinking twice and her complete selflessness and compassion.

