Henderson, Richard Dee

BARABOO - Richard Dee Henderson, age 78, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Richard was born on Sept. 5, 1942, in Baraboo, the son of Ralph and Vada (Washburn) Henderson.

On April 26, 1979, Richard married Mary Jean Laeseke in Merrimac. Richard worked as a cook with his parents at Henderson's Restaurant in Baraboo. During his retirement, he worked part time as a school crossing guard and parking lot attendant at the Baraboo Senior High School. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; three children, Todd, Carrie and Tony; and 11 adopted children, Kevin, Travis, Matthew, Andy, Lee, Patricia, Melissa, Susan, Albert, Joseph and Brian.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a daughter, Danielle; and a brother, Robert.

In keeping with his wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, is assisting the family with arrangements.