WAUPUN - Albert Zabel, 89, of Waupun, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Albert was born Aug. 30, 1931, in Shawano, the son of Albert and Cora Retzlaff Zabel. Albert graduated from Shawano High School. He then joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Upon his return, on Dec. 5, 1953, he married the love of his life, Jeanne Clayton. The couple lived in Waupun most of their married lives. Albert worked for the Wisconsin State Prison as a Correctional Officer for 30 years and retired in 1986. On the weekends he sold antiques. Albert was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed playing cards. He was a member of the Wisconsin state prison retirees and Pella Lutheran Church.

Albert is survived by his two sons, Guy (Carrie) Zabel of Horicon and Bruce Zabel of Waupun; four grandchildren, Steven (Ryan), Tabatha, Max, and Rachel; eight great-grandchildren; a special friend, Nancy Zimmerman; and nieces and nephews.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Ione Kreckler, Marcella Schoenick, and Ray and Rolland Zabel.

No services will be held at this time.

