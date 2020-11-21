Fisher, Steven J.

RANDOLPH - Steven J. Fisher, 64, of rural Randolph, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Steve was born Dec. 23, 1955, in Waupun, the son of Frank and Jeanette Westra Fisher. Steve was a graduate of Randolph High School. On May 15, 1982, he married Karen Dykstra in Waupun. Steve was employed in corrections at Waupun Correctional Institution and later Fox Lake Correctional Institution, from which he retired. Steve was an avid hunter, golfer, and enjoyed what nature offered. He took good care of the family farm which he and Karen built their home on the land in 2004.

Steve is survived by his wife, Karen; two sons, Matthew (Brittany) Fisher of Cambria and their children, Carson and Ariya, and John (Zoey) Fisher of Fond du Lac; five sisters, Trix Daane of Waupun, Marcia Dykstra of rural Cambria, Kathy (Dennis) Geier of Oshkosh, Rita (Jeff) Greiner of San Antonio, Texas, and Pam (Neal) Hendrickson of rural Cambria; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Don) Opperman of Waupun and Amy (Phil) Dykstra-Vande Zande of Waupun; brother-in-law, Raymond Dykstra of Fond du Lac; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Krista Fisher; brothers-in-law, Larry Daane and Larry Dykstra; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ray and Lorraine Dykstra; and brothers-in-law, Bud and Randy Dykstra.

Memorial services for Steve Fisher will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at FRIESLAND REFORMED CHURCH in Friesland with the Rev. Rob Ford officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.