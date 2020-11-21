Fabini, Diane

BEAVER DAM - Diane Kay Fabini, age 70, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

Diane was born on Sept. 2, 1950, in Lancaster, Wis., the daughter of James A. Lowell and Janis L. (McCluskey) Fabini. She was adopted by Joseph M. Fabini in 1956. She graduated from Two Harbors High School, Two Harbors, Minn., in 1968 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1969. She was stationed at a radar installation in Duluth, Minn. Diane was united in marriage to Wayne A. Schmitz on May 16, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nev. They lived and worked in the Milwaukee, Wis., area for the next 20 years. Diane worked for non-profit organizations all her life. She was a proud member of the John E. Miller American Legion Post 146.

Diane is survived by her husband, Wayne Schmitz of Beaver Dam; father, Joe Fabini of Two Harbors, Minn.; children, Kenneth (Renee) Fabini of Frederick, Colo., Scott (Jennifer) Proto of Brooklyn, Wis., and Karen Haas of West Allis, Wis.; stepchildren, Mark (Marjorie) Schmitz of Appleton, Todd Schmitz of St. Paul, Minn., and Anne (Timothy) Deacy of El Dorado, Wis.; brothers, Steven of Aurora, Ill., Michael of North Branch, Minn., Larry (Amy) of Two Harbors, Minn., Gary (Sherry) of Two Harbors, Minn., and David of Two Harbors, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Karen Jean (George) Watry of Mesa, Ariz., Susan Schmitz Kleckner of Port Washington and Mary (Thomas) Landgraf of Sheboygan Falls; grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, biological father, mother and father-in-law, three sisters-in-law and a niece.

A graveside service for Diane will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at OAKWOOD CEMETERY in Beaver Dam. The family is asking those in attendance to wear a mask if possible.

If desired, memorials in Diane's name may be directed to the City of Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services Department for the Senior Center Program and Transportation Scholarship Fund, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.