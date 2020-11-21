Zimmerly, Sharon A.

BARABOO - Sharon A. Zimmerly passed peacefully in sleep early on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Hospice House of Baraboo, Wis.

She is survived by her husband, Donald of Baraboo, Wis.; daughter, Melody and husband, Jim, of Colby, Wis.; daughter, Patty and husband, John, of Reedsburg, Wis.; son, Donald "Butch" and wife, Carrie, of Surprise, Ariz.; and son, Paul of Baraboo, Wis. She is also survived by two sisters, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one future great-great-grandchild, one honorary grandchild, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Bessie Remhof; and four siblings.

Sharon was born Sharon A. Remhof in Iowa City, Iowa, on Oct. 4, 1940, and moved to Wisconsin when she was a teenager. She married Donald J. Zimmerly on Nov. 30, 1957, and they were just shy of their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Sharon enjoyed spending time with family, especially her numerous grandkids, as well as camping, birdwatching, and needlework.

A graveside service will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery where Sharon will be laid to rest. Date of service is yet to be determined.