Franz, Florence M.

COLUMBUS - Florence M. Franz, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. She was born on Sept. 9, 1922, on Staten Island, N.Y., to Stanley and Frances (Sen) Piekalski. She attended St. Adelbert Catholic School and graduated from Port Richmond High School on Staten Island. Florence was married to Reuben Franz on Nov. 25, 1945. She was employed at the dentist office of Dr. W. C. Frey in Columbus for 17 years and Columbus Community Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1996. Florence was a Red Cross representative and blood drive volunteer for 70 years. She was a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary and an active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and its altar society.

Survivors include nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1996; brother, Stanley Piekalski; and sister, Julia McGrath.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Parish. Online condolences may be shared at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850