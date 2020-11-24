Diels, Betty Jean

BEAVER DAM - Jean Diels, 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Betty Jean was born on May 16, 1927 the daughter of Leslie and Blanch (Nelson) Guthrie in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. She grew up with beloved sisters Doris and Maxine. The "three sisters" and families remained close their entire lives. On January 8, 1944, she was united in marriage with Rueben Diels in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and dedicated her life to her family.

Betty "Jean" was a longtime member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam, frequently helping with this dinner or that luncheon for weddings, confirmations and funerals. She was also a longtime member of T.O. P. S. Betty enjoyed nature, watching and feeding the birds outside her kitchen window at her home by the wood cook stove, by the fire at summer vacations with the "three sisters' at Boot Lake near Ladysmith, and on many family camping adventures. Betty Jean most of all enjoyed spending time with family and creating the many memorable holidays shared with her husband, children, grandchildren, her sisters and many others at her home. Jean's door was always open and she enjoyed talking, sharing meals, laughing, playing cards and drinking coffee.

Betty "Jean" will be deeply missed by her children: Gary Diels of Fox Lake, John (Jackie) Diels of McFarland, Tom (Linda) Diels of Burnett, Barbara (Ken) Schreiber of Beaver Dam and Linda (David) Eggers of Beaver Dam; 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rueben in 1983, daughter Judith Beyer, son-in-law Rodney Beyer, daughter-in-law Jeanette Diels, grandchildren: Joseph Diels and Rebecca Diels, beloved sisters: Doris Woodbury Anderson and Maxine Moritz.

Private family funeral services will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the township of Trenton, Wisconsin. Betty's funeral will be available to view on or after December 3, 2020 at www.koepsellfh.com

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam for the loving care and support shown to Betty Jean and her family during the many years she called Hillside Manor her "home".

Memorial donations in her name may be made to Hillside Manor Nursing Home, 803 S. University Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 or to Trinity Church United Methodist, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.