Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lolagene M. Gruel
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1952
DIED
November 19, 2020

Gruel, Lolagene M.

FOND DU LAC - Lolagene M. Gruel, 68, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh with her family by her side.

Lolagene was born the daughter of Robert and Lorraine (Schultz) Dunham Sr. on January 1, 1952 in Beaver Dam. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and attended Marian College in Fond du Lac. Lola was employed as a correctional officer with Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac until her retirement in 1994. She was married to Erling "Duke" Gruel on June 16, 1984 at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. Lola will be remembered as a very spiritual person giving of her time in listening and counselling people in their time of need.

Lola is survived by her husband Erling "Duke" of Fond du Lac; her children: Derek (Melissa) Bradley of Fond du Lac, Michelle (Larry) Ward of Fond du Lac, and Chad (Amy) Schneider of Madison; grandchildren: Lance Ward (special friend Samantha Beck), Marissa Ward, Christopher Ward, and Maya Schneider; siblings: Richard (Bonita) Dunham, Julie (Mark) Heiden, Roger Dunham, Les (Gloria) Dunham, Laurie (Greg) Sperger, Joe (Lori) Dunham, and Jeff Dunham; sisters-in-law: Annette (Erik) Hagemann, Cindy Dunham, and Laurie Parker; "adopted daughter" Dolly (Pat) Holzmann; and lifelong friend Rosemary Wapneski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Ronald, Leroy, and Robert Dunham Jr.; her ex-husband Dennis Schneider; and her nieces: Jennifer Sperger and Allysha Dunham.

A future celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Lolagene was not only a dear friend during my high school band years, but I also remember the Friday night teen get-togethers she hosted in the Dunham's basement. Lola was always a gentle, kind, thoughtful person. She is missed.
,
Chris Reider
Friend
November 22, 2020
We had so much fun doing this mother, daughter photo shoot a few years ago! I love you so much and miss you more than words can say..
Michelle Ward
Daughter
November 22, 2020
Lola was the best friend anyone could ever have. We were like sisters from another mother. Her passing has left a large whole in my heart. Till we meet again. Love you Sis.
Midge Bartels
Friend
November 21, 2020
My sympathy to your family. Lola was a classmate. Will miss her.
Brenda Palmer Meyer
Classmate
November 21, 2020