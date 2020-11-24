Menu
Bonnie Ann Reetz
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1933
DIED
November 18, 2020

Reetz, Bonnie Ann (Hanson)

WATERTOWN - Bonnie Ann (Hanson) Reetz was born November 30, 1933 in Watertown, WI to Earl and Myrtle (Hundertmark) Hanson. She was baptized on December 31, 1933 in Lebanon, WI.

Bonnie graduated from Mayville High School in 1951. She married Arland A. Reetz on October 4, 1952 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mayville, WI. They enjoyed a loving marriage of 68 years. She worked as a bookkeeper in the family business, Reetz Ready Mix, and later at Beaver Ready Mix.

Bonnie was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church where she belonged to the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild. She was a member of the Horicon Garden Club and also enjoyed spending her time playing bridge and other card games, sewing, knitting, quilting, fishing, RV camping, motorcycling, traveling, entertaining family and friends, and spending time at their cottage near Park Falls, WI, and winters in South Padre Island, TX and Haines City, FL. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Arland, her son Darryl (Sharon) and granddaughter Mariah; her daughter Darlynn (Chris) Katke, grandchildren Brian (Britney) Katke, Lauren (Ben) Wilkerson, and great granddaughter Isla; her son Bruce (Terri), granddaughter Faline, great grandchildren Brooklyn, Angel, Azaliah, Azariah, Sevyn, grandson Kaleb, great grandson Keegan, grandson Jerod, step-grandchildren Alicia, Jessica, Joshua (Jessica) and step-great grandson Lucas Weissenburger; her son Brian (Judith), granddaughter Jenna (Alex) Kreuzer, great grandson Gabriel, grandson Kyle (fiancée Kelsi), and granddaughter Erica.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carmelita Little.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church Altar Guild, Horicon, WI.

Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, the memorial service is being postponed. The date is yet to be determined.


Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
So sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom, Brian. To Jenna, Erik and Kyle in the loss of their Grandmother. From the list of family members, it was obvious that she was surrounded by love. Your comfort comes from knowing that she is at peace. Lynn and Bob Klemm
Lynn and Bob Klemm
Friend
November 22, 2020
To Arland and family. My condolences to the loss of Bonnie. She always was my friend, and I have such wonderful memories of her. May God Bless you during this sad time.
Diane Watkins
Friend
November 22, 2020
my condolences to all survivors
tom tisdale
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Mark Reetz
Family
November 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to Arland Darryl Darlynn Bruce & Brian on the great loss of your Bonnie. I have many fond memories of the times we shared in Horicon, she was a sweet and loving person who will be missed dearly by all who knew her. May God grant her eternal peace. God bless you all.
Love, Jimbo, Karyn, Danny,Mackenzie & Timmy O'Connor
Jim O'Connor
Family Friend
November 22, 2020