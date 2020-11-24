Piper, JoAnn L. "Josie"

WATERTOWN - JoAnn "Josie" L. Piper, 74, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The service will be available to view on St. Mark's Lutheran Church YouTube page. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown or Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

JoAnn Laura Piper was born on January 20, 1946 in Watertown, the daughter of Carl and Eleanora (nee Schmidt) Piper. She was a 1964 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. She had been employed at Schweiger Industry in Jefferson, Holiday Inn in Milwaukee, Gardner Equipment in Juneau, as well as Watertown Metals in Watertown. She owned and operated The Galley Drive-In in Watertown and the Country Retreat Bed and Breakfast in Juneau. Josie was a 4H Horse Project Leader and former president of the Jefferson County Pony and Horse Association. She also served as a board member on the Wisconsin State Horse Council where she also chaired the Trail Committee and helped to establish and restore horse trails in Wisconsin. She was also worker coordinator for the Midwest Horse Fair for many years. She loved animals, especially dogs and horses, and was an avid trail rider going to various horse parks here in the state and other states. She enjoyed bowling and collecting horse figurines. She played piano and organ as a young girl. She also participated and loved playing in the St. Mark's Handbell Choir. She enjoyed meeting new people and had many friends that she kept in contact with over the years. She will be missed by many. As Roy Rogers would sing "Happy Trails to You".

She is survived by her sister, Susan "Sue" Piper of Watertown; brother, Art (Sara) Piper of Green Bay; sister-in-law, Joyce Piper of Watertown; best friend, Carolyn (Bill) Gfrorer; aunts, Lois Schmidt and Delores Schmidt; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis Piper.

A celebration of life will also be held at a later date, because she wanted a party!