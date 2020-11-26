Olson, Clara A.

NEW LISBON - Mrs. Clara Agnes (Patten) Olson was born on a Monday in January 1932 in Illinois, to Lester and Alta (Kraft) Patten. Clara had the heart of a lion and let nothing stand in her way. She lived in Illinois, Wisconsin, and even Minnesota before finally settling in the areas of New Lisbon and Hustler, Wis. In 1956 she married Mr. Raymond Lawrence, but was tragically left widowed in 1963. However, His plan was not to be questioned, and not long after she met a wonderful man, Mr. Norman Olson, whom she married at East Lemonweir Church in 1965. Together, Clara and Norman welcomed six children into their lives and set about raising them as good, kind and decent human beings. The children remember Clara as a tough but gentle and patient mother and lifelong homemaker who taught them how be strong and encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Clara was very active in her church, volunteering to help with anything the congregation needed. She was highly skilled at quilting and crafting in the Ladies Circle, toiling year-after-year to help create and then donate hundreds of quilts to those in need. She could also be found in the Church most Sundays, lending her voice to the choir. Clara was active in the Alter Guild and even taught Sunday school on occasion. She was a generous and dedicated women who loved "visiting" and sipping coffee, often pushing delicious cookies on her unsuspecting guests. She was terribly passionate about her family and her community. Clara was a devoted mother, a wonderful grandmother, and a proud great-grandmother. Despite life's trials along the way, one could still see that feisty farm girl who took no guff from anyone and who deserved her place the Greatest Generation.

Clara was being cared for at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the tender young age of 88 years, she passed peacefully into His Kingdom. She lived a rich, full life and filled many hearts on her journey. She was loved and will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank the lovely staff of Crest View for their kindness and efforts to keep Clara comfortable these past several weeks.

A funeral service for family and close friends is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at GLORIA DEI LUTHERAN CHURCH in Tomah, Wis. Relatives and friends are welcome to a visitation of Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Due to health concerns, there is no official reception planned. Pastor David Dahl will officiate the ceremony, with special music by Stephanie Lawrence and Jim Olson. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Clara's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to www.harefuneralhome.com.

Clara is survived by six children, Gwen (John) Meyer of Edgewater, Md., Louis (Laurie) Lawrence of Hustler, Wis., Donna Felber of Holmen, Wis., John Lawrence of Camp Douglas, Wis., David Lawrence of Camp Douglas, Wis., and Calvin (Robin) Olson of Mauston, Wis.; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Chidester of Las Vegas; four brothers, Melvin Patten of Seminole, Fla., Gerald Patten of Sterling, Ill., Warren (Eva Jane) Patten of Rock Falls, Ill., and Thomas Patten of Morrison, Ill. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Lawrence; her husband, Norman Olson; her brother, Robert Patten; her sister, Jessie Lindley; her sisters-in-law, Martha Patten and Janine Patten; her brothers-in-law, Robert Chidester and Roger Lindley; and her son-in-law, Larry Felber.