Lien, Margaret

WISCONSIN DELLS - Margaret Lien, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date once the pandemic has passed, so we can freely hug, cry and laugh without consequences.

Margaret was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Webster, S.D., the daughter of John and Nellie (Olson) Roseth. She married Norman Lien in Columbus, Ga., in 1952, while he was at Fort Benning in Jump School. Margaret was a loving wife and mother, and her family was very important to her. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to many places around the world, including all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, the Canary Islands, Africa, Puerto Rico and several other islands. They stayed in Apache Junction, Ariz., during the winter months for 31 years, until last year when her health required her to stay home in Wisconsin. Margaret loved decorating for Christmas, she loved her dogs, and she loved crocheting many afghans and doilies. She enjoyed reading, cooking and shopping, and she loved to spend a lot of time with her grandchildren.

Her strong work ethic allowed her to work numerous jobs, at Dell View, River Inn and Candy Factory and in the family business.

The family would especially like to thank AGrace Hospice for all the loving care they provided for Margaret.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Norman; sons, Dennis (Teresa) and Jeffery (fiancée, Audrey); daughters, LilaMae (Barry) Colburn and Monica May (Gene) Carmin; step-brother, Norman (Nobuka) Holler; step-sister, Jeannine Barnes; five grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan, Heather, Preston, and Chelsea; and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lloyd Roseth; and step-sister, Betty O'Neil.

