Schmitt, Carl A.

BEAVER DAM - Carl A. Schmitt, 81, well-known Beaver Dam businessman, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Mr. Schmitt was born at home, on the family farm on Shaw Hill Road, to Peter and Gertrude (Hammer) Schmitt, on July 20, 1939, where his son, Jeff and his wife, Patti, currently reside. He worked at Monarch Range and then enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961 and was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany. He was employed with Graf's Beverages and Walter Fehling Construction. He was one of few in Wisconsin to hold a blaster's license. On May 5, 1962, he was wed to Marilyn Welch at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He started his own excavating business in 1966, Carl Schmitt Construction, which later became Schmitt Challenges, Inc. He also owned 4R's Inc., Landfill, which served the City of Beaver Dam and surrounding communities for several years. He even dabbled in farming on his small farm on Shaw Hill Road where his son Tim and family reside. He and his wife bowled in the Beaver Mixers Bowling League for many years. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Catholic Knights, former Eagles Club, and St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Mr. Schmitt is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; four sons and two daughters, Jeffrey (Patti), Brian (Donna), Tim (Andrea Rennhack), Peter (Renee), Denise "Tinker" (Bill) Minnig, Carla "Josie" (Ryan) Haase, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Derek (Melissa) Schmitt of Marshfield, Devin (special friend, Julie) Schmitt of Beaver Dam, Kelan (Dayton) Ramirez of Lone Rock, Nikki (Rich) Henke, Wesley (Shelly) Schmitt, Bryanne Schmitt, Zoey Schmitt, all of Beaver Dam, Alex Schmitt of Juneau, Austin (fiancée, Gabby Pagenkopf) Schmitt of Randolph, Brandon (fiancée, Morgan Breunig) Minnig of Lodi, Megan (James) Breternitz of Oconomowoc and Aubri Schmitt of Beaver Dam; step-grandson, Dillon Moul; great-grandchildren, Alyse and Ayden Garcia, Marysa Henke, Noah and Josh Schmitt, Aston Ramirez, Audra, Giovanni and Brycen Gonzalez; brothers, Leo (Virginia) Schmitt and Daniel (Linda) Schmitt; sister, Caroline (Edward) Kulka, all of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Dennis (Sandra) Welch of Neshkoro; sister-in-law, Sharon (Peter) Brandsma of Beaver Dam; and further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Gertrude; brothers, Robert (Mildred) Schmitt and Thomas Schmitt; in-laws, Myron and Bernice Welch; grandson, Brody Schmitt; great-grandson, Charles Jeffrey "Charlie" Schmitt; nephew, Gregg Schmitt; and numerous other relatives.

In honoring Carl's wishes, a private family service will be held, with a public gathering at a later date. Inurnment will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

The Schmitt family wishes to extend a special thank you to Agnesian Hospice, especially Kayli, Kim, and Chaplain Bill.

The family is requesting that anyone that would be so kind as to share one of your fondest memories that include Carl to be made into a memory scrapbook be sent to Kelan Ramirez, P.O. Box 41, Lone Rock, WI, 53556, or emailed to [email protected]

Deadline for submissions will be Jan. 11, 2021

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.