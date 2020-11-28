Menu
Frederick Peeler

Peeler, Frederick Earl

COLUMBUS - Frederick Earl Peeler passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 68.

Frederick was a U.S. Navy veteran who traveled twice around the world during his years of service. Fred was proud of his many military awards and achievements, being a member of The Royal Order of the Blue Nose, and serving in operation Desert Storm. He was an active member of the VFW Post 2219.

Fred was an avid reader with a lifelong love of the written word. He was especially interested in ancient history and ancient Egypt.

Fred was a Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan.

Fred is survived by brothers, Jeffrey (Sue) Peeler, Kenneth (Sue) Peeler and Alan (Sue) Peeler; and sisters, Patricia (Butch) Casey and Deborah (Tom) Salzwedel; significant other, Susan McFarland; aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends.

Fred was preceded in death by both parents, Donna (Larson) and LaVerne Peeler; and nephew, Tyler Peeler.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from 1-4p.m., with military honors at 2 p.m., at SAVANNA OAKS, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River, WI 53932.



Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
SAVANNA OAKS
100 Savanna Road, Fall River,, Wisconsin
Dec
5
Service
2:00p.m.
SAVANNA OAKS
100 Savanna Road, Fall River, Wisconsin
GUEST BOOK
