Kentopp, Shirley

OSHKOSH - The Lord said, "Come follow me," and so she did. On Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, Shirley Kentopp left her earthly home to join her Heavenly Father in Heaven. Shirley was born on March 25, 1937, in the Town of Theresa, the first of three children born to Theodore and Florence Dobberpuhl. Shirley was baptized into the Christian faith on April 11, 1937, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hochheim, Dodge County, Wis.

At a young age, her parents moved off the farm and into Horicon where Shirley attended grade school and church at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. She was confirmed on March 18, 1951. She attended Horicon High School and graduated with the class of 1956 on June 2. During her high school years, Shirley worked as a waitress in a local diner. Her favorite time of the year was in the fall when all those goose hunters would come into town. Her and her girlfriend saved up all their tip money from those goose hunters, and after graduation, they took a trip to Cuba, fully paid from the tips.

Her first office experience was with Gardener Manufacturing of Horicon. That was followed by taking a customer service representative position at International Stamping Company in Hartford, Wis., a job she truly loved. In 1960, she was introduced (by her sister) to a young man from Omro, who later became her husband. On June 23, 1962, Shirley was united in marriage to Clair Kentopp at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Horicon. They were married by Clair's brother, the Rev. Arthur Kentopp.

Following her wedding, Shirley started working in Oshkosh for Sears Roebuck & Company in the children's department. In 1963, she gave birth to the first of her two sons. Working part-time at Sears and various office positions filled her day until she landed the second "most favorite" job working for Marie Hoyer at Ted Hoyer Company as a customer service representative, a job she held for 23 years until she retired.

In addition to visiting Cuba, Shirley was able to travel with her husband to Bermuda, Canada, Switzerland, Italy, France, five times to Hawaii and East to West and North to South in the USA.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Clair; son, Dean of Redgranite; son, Brian of Morristown, N.J.; a sister, Barbara Loeffelholz and her husband, Adrian, of Waunakee; and brother, Gary Dobberpuhl of Eau Claire. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Herm Kentopp and his wife, Karen, from Jackson, Wis.; in addition to a daughter-in-law, Sarah and three grandchildren, David, Teddy, and Will, all of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Edwin and Marie Kentopp; and a brother-in-law, the Rev. Arthur Kentopp, as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins.

In view of the coronavirus situation, a service will be held for family and friends at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes Westside (100 Lake Pointe Drive) on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Joshua Jenson presiding. A visitation prior to the service will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A burial of cremated remains will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thanks to the owner and staff of Oakwood Manor for their professional and friendly service rendered to Shirley during her nine-month stay.