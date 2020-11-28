Groth, Lois

BEAVER DAM - Lois Beverly Groth, age 88, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Lois was born on Aug. 24, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wis., a daughter of Harold and Edna (Bartz) Hensel. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School and attended Milwaukee Business Institute. On Nov. 19, 1955, she was united in marriage to Marvin Groth in Plymouth, Wis. She was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed spending time with her family. Lois was an active member of Pella Lutheran Church, where she participated in the LWML and choir.

Lois is survived by three daughters, Sandra (Timothy) Sallach of Burnett, Sally (Robert) Wehner of Hubertus and Vicki (Michael) O'Shea of Coloma; ten grandchildren, Stephen (Valori) Sallach, Heidi (Matthew) Lorfeld, Natalie (Ben) Kozar, Paula (Fouad) Chabba, Daniel (Melinda) Sallach, Kelley (Jon) Wehner, Chloe (Carmine) Calbrese, Jeremy (Melissa) O'Shea, Scott O'Shea and Bruce (Kyra) O'Shea; twelve great-grandchildren and one on the way; one sister, Inez (Robert) Triebensee of Plymouth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents; a son in infancy, Gary; and a great-granddaughter, Ruby Kozar.

Visitation for Lois will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 South Madison Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Lois will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the church, with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been directed to Pella Lutheran Church in Lois' name.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com