Rahn, John F.

FOND DU LAC – John F. Rahn, age 73, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

John was born on Sept. 27, 1947, in Columbus, Wis., the son of Robert and Lydia (Radtke) Rahn. He had farmed for many years. John also had worked for Rockwell in Randolph and for Terry Broesch in Portage. John then started junking; he would collect scrape metal from many areas around Cambria and other towns nearby. He loved meeting people and made many friends in his travels. He was a collector of many things, but his collection of diecast toy trucks, cars, and tractors was what he was most proud of. He had many and always wanted more. John had big dreams and never gave up on them. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary A. Jansma (Richard) Keller, Berlin, and Judy (Bill) Olson, Wautoma; his brother, Robert Rahn, Portage; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Matthew; and special friends, Jill Waters, Cambria, and Gordon Johnson, Cambria.

We would like to thank the Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac for helping John through a difficult time, having to be away from family because of Covid-19. Also, thanks to John's guardian, Valari Barton, for making sure he had everything he needed

No services will be held at this time.

