Vossekuil, Bernard

BEAVER DAM - Bernard Vossekuil, 96, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Prairie Ridge in Beaver Dam where he resided.

Bernard was born May 21, 1924 in Brandon, WI the son of James and Anna Redeker Vossekuil. On October 25, 1945 he married Erna Vande Slunt at Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon. Following their marriage the couple started dairy farming in the town of Chester. They retired from farming in 1987, and then he worked at Waupun Feed and Seed in Brandon for 20 years. He was a member of Grace United Reformed Church in Waupun, and prior to that served as an elder and deacon for a total of 20 years at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. Bernard served on the Waupun Christian School Board for several years, board of directors of Flyway Mutual Insurance in Waupun, and served on the building committee at Grace United Reformed Church.

Bernard is survived by his three daughters: Barbara (Berwyn) Westra of Beaver Dam, Elayne (Wilbur) Van Buren of Waupun, and Kathleen (Randall) Smedema of Cambria; his son, Jeffrey (Diane) Vossekuil of Muscoda; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, Erna on September 19, 2018; two sisters: Orlene Smits and Ardis Vosskuil; and his brothers, Henry Vossekuil and Lloyd Vossekuil.

Private family services will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Paul Freswick officiating.

The family wishes to thank Prairie Ridge Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Bernard.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.