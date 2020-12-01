Rink, Waldmar R. "Wally"

MARKESAN - Waldmar "Wally" Reinert Rink, age 81 of Markesan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Wally was born January 13, 1939, the son of Ewald Rink and Linda (Herms) Rink. He was a graduate of Cambria-Friesland High School, and a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Salemville, WI. Wally, along with his brother Harvey, owned and operated two successful farms where they worked growing crops, milking cows, and raising hogs. His love of tractors lasted past his retirement from farming and he restored and owned several classic tractors. He also enjoyed motorcycles and was a proud member of the Free Wheelers motorcycle group. He was an avid gardener and generously shared the produce he grew with family, friends, and neighbors. In addition to gardening he also enjoyed processing the family's deer harvest and everyone looked forward to having his home-smoked summer sausage and jerky. Wally's generosity and servitude were also evident in his commitment to volunteering with Builders for Christ. His work with them gave him the opportunity to fulfill his love of travel, from places like Louisiana to help rebuild after Hurricane Katrina, all the way to Alaska. In 2012 he received the Ralph Magle Award from Builders for Christ in recognition of his service with the organization.

Wally will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his nieces and nephew and their spouses, Tammy and Jay Pochop, Holly and Chad Larson, Heidy and Paul Reihbandt, and Gerald and Brandy Rink; as well as his grand nieces and nephews, Jared, Calvin, Faith, Vivian, Emily, Carter, and Nathan.

He was preceded in death by his mother in 1970, his father in 1982, and his brother in 2012.

Visitation for Wally will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, N483 County Hwy M/GG, (Salemville) Cambria, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Hagen officiating. Burial will take place at Salemville Cemetery. The family is asking those in attendance to wear a mask if possible and maintain social distancing.

If desired, memorials in Wally's name may be directed to the St. John's Building Fund.

