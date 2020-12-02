Borth, Kevin L.

REESEVILLE - Kevin L. Borth, age 55 of Reeseville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Kevin was born on February 23, 1965 in Beaver Dam to William and Eileen (Braunschweig) Borth. He was united in marriage to Dawn Paar on November 3, 2012 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Dodgeland High School.

Kevin took pride in his country and served in the United States Army. His passions in life were farming, landscaping/gardening, construction work, antiques, artistic, collecting McCoy pottery and spending time with his family. Kevin lived to be able to come home to his family and spend as much time as possible with them. Can't express how much he loved his family and what he would sacrifice for himself to give to others.

For many years, Kevin worked as Heavy-duty Equipment Operator and was good at his job. He was always willing to give a helping hand, and to share his knowledge with others. There wasn't much he couldn't do, but he always knew where to get help from.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Dawn Borth of Reeseville; two loving children, Brooklyn and Landyn; parents, William and Eileen Borth of Reeseville; sister, Kelly Addison of Reeseville; nieces, Jordan and Jamie Addison; mother-in-law, Barbara Paar of Reeseville; brothers-in-law, Greg (Shallon) Paar of Reeseville, Keith (DJ) Paar of Beaver Dam, Robert Paar of Fond du Lac and Donald Gregory of Fond du Lac; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by an infancy daughter; grandparents, Reinhold and Rosa (Buddenhagen) Braunschweig, and Robert Borth and Alice (Luckow) Borth Neuenschwander; father-in-law, Robert Paar; sister-in-law, Tina Gregory; aunts, Jean Fabisch, Joanne Rabehl, and Diane Braunschweig; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Kevin will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private family service will be held with Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. The family is encouraging those in attendance to wear a mask, but leaving it up to personal preference.

If desired, memorials may be directed to Kevin Borth's family.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.