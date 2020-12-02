Lauersdorf, Walter W., Sr.

CORNELL - Walter W. Lauersdorf Sr., 82, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home in Cornell, Wis. He was born in the township of Oak Grove, Wis., on Aug. 5, 1938, to William and Edna (Henke) Lauersdorf. He was a dairy farmer and loved to have a garden and grow vegetables. When he quit farming, he worked at the school in Cornell as a janitor, and he also drove the handicap van to bring kids to school and home again. He had a passion for helping others and enjoyed spending time with the kids he drove. He loved to fish. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughters; they always brought a smile to his face and a light to his eyes. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he touched a lot of people and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria (Frey) Lauersdorf of Cornell; sons, Walter Lauersdorf Jr. (Kristine) of Jackson and Paul Lauersdorf (Lynette) of Baraboo; daughter, Sharon (Lauersdorf) Koehler (Tom) of Chippewa Falls; step-daughter, Angie Bielefeldt (Matt) of Mauston; grandchildren, Allee Bender (David) of Montello, Cory Lauersdorf (Samantha) of Fond du Lac, Naomi Rivera (Eric) of North Carolina, Amanda Lauersdorf of Chippewa Falls, and Brandon Bintz of Chippewa Falls; step-grandchildren, James Bielefeldt of Mauston, Meghan Bielefeldt of Mauston, and Steven Koehler of Chippewa Falls; great-granddaughters, Ariel Rivera and Chantel Rivera; step-great-granddaughter, Aliayah Bender; and his beloved Beagle puppy, Boots.

He is preceded in death by his parents, uncles and aunts and brothers-in-law.

A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St John's Lutheran Church in Cornell, Wis., and a burial service will be held at a later date at the City of Juneau Cemetery in Juneau, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to St John's Lutheran Church, Cornell, Wis.

