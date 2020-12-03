Harmsen, Ryan

MAUSTON - Ryan Harmsen, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He is survived by his maternal grandmother, Ruth Adkins; his parents, Bonita and Jeffrey Harmsen; his sister, Cassie Harmsen; his nieces and nephews, Mariah, Natalie, Brittney and Tyler; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and fiancée, Elizabeth Doepke.

Ryan was born on Nov. 20, 1985, in Watonga, Okla. He grew up in Mauston, Wis., and graduated from Mauston High School in 2004. He enjoyed working with people in the service industry. He was a devoted uncle, brother, and son. Family was the most important thing in the world to him, and he was a great friend.

His favorite time of the year was 4th of July, because he loved fireworks and surrounding himself with family. Listening to music and playing basketball were his favorite pastimes, but the most important thing about Ryan was his kind heart and his ability to make people laugh and smile. His memory lives on through his gentle nature and big heart. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Services will be held at the NAZARENE CHURCH, 975 Nazarene Dr., Mauston, WI, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. – noon followed by a small service.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.