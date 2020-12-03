Vieth, Joan F.

MAUSTON - Joan F. Vieth, 92, of Mauston, passed away at Mile Bluff Medical Center on Nov. 23, 2020, of COVID-19. She was born March 11, 1928, in Madison. She loved animals and had a wide variety of pets all her life, going back to childhood when she and her three sisters raised goats and a pet crow. She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. In the early 1950s she and her husband, Roland, moved to Mauston, where she made many close, wonderful friends with the survivors of whom she continued to interact right up to her death. In the '70s and '80s she worked at and later managed Ole's Cheese Mart and the Mauston Fabricare Center.

She was predeceased by her husband and sisters. She is survived by two sons, John, who lovingly lived with her and took care of her in her later years, and Bill (Mara O'Neill), who resides in St. Paul; three grandsons, Aaron (Samantha Bennett) and Zeke (Elaine Brow) of Madison and Miles (Teresa Lai) of Minneapolis; two great-grandsons, Cormac and Linden of Madison; and many much adored nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. No public remembrance is planned at this time due to the current health situation.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.