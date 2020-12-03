Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Faye Krebs
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Krebs, Faye A.

BEAVER DAM - Faye A. Krebs, age 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam.

Faye was born in Watertown on Aug. 8, 1946, the daughter of Harvey and Margaret (Usted) Buss. As an investigator for the State of Wisconsin, she had a passion for protecting the people she served. She enjoyed shopping and gambling, as well as spending time with her family, especially around Christmas time. Faye had a spitfire personality, but was also extremely kind; her house was always open. She was a great cook and was known for her chili. Her family was extremely important to her, and she truly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Faye is survived by her children, Perry (Beth) Krebs of Beaver Dam, Chad (Yasmin) Krebs of Beaver Dam and Brad (Natalie) Krebs of Brookfield; grandchildren, Mitchell (Brandi), Elizabeth, Jayla, Ashton, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Trent, Ella, and Carmello; siblings, Jackie (Sam) Hartmann, Carol Klug, Pat Boyd, Curt (Janice) Buss, Phil (Nancy) Buss, and Terry (Donna) Buss; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Buss and Linda Buss; and she is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nancy Buss and Eileen Sterwald; brothers, Kenneth, Roger, and Timothy Buss; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Faye will take place on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, WI 53916
Dec
4
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, WI 53916
Funeral services provided by:
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.