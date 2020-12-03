Macrafic, John William

NEW LISBON - John William Macrafic was born on Jan. 26, 1932, to Wilbur and Martha Macrafic in Decatur, Ill. He grew up near Necedah, Wis., with his two sisters, Wilma and Mary, attending Necedah schools, and laboring as a farmer in his early years on family farms. While working on one of those farms, he met the love of his life, Eileen. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, stationed in Korea, that being the only time he was separated from his loving wife of 68 years. They welcomed to their family three beautiful children, Christy and twins, Manuel and Michael Macrafic. John loved working with his hands, building homes, furniture and doing remodel work throughout his life. Evidence of his handiwork is evident throughout the Juneau County area. He looked forward to his gardening every year, starting the process in early March. If you drove past his home anytime during the summer you would see him tending to his gardens. He was especially proud of his asparagus crop, which quickly became eagerly anticipated by his friends and neighbors of the local communities. John worked for many years at the Tomah VA in maintenance, retiring from there in 1997. He was honored with a certificate of recognition from the American Legion for over 50 years of membership. He was a long-time member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas.

On Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family, John peacefully joined his son, Manuel, and his son-in-law, Dan, in the home the Lord has been preparing for him. John is survived by his wife, Eileen; children, Christy Peterson of Jefferson, Wis., and Michael "Mugs" Macrafic of Necedah, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Mandy (Mark) Brockman of Mauston, Wis., Samantha Williams of Pleasant View, Tenn., John Macrafic of Camp Douglas, Wis., Heather (Cadlee) Hardy of Platteville, Wis., Travis Peterson of Jefferson, Wis., Danielle Mills of La Crosse, Wis., and Kayla Macrafic (significant other, Nathan "Tater" Whitehead) of Hustler, Wis.; twelve great-grandchildren, Jonathan Hendrickson, Kylie Brockman, Makenna Brockman, Taylor Macrafic, Alec Williams, Evan Macrafic, Madyson Klemp, Tucker Hardy, Grace Mills, Elaina Mills, Payton Dahlke and Liam Dahlke; and daughter-in-law, Patty Macrafic.

Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family. A private family service was held at the Hare Funeral Home. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. He would be honored if you would like to plant a tree in his memory or donate to one of the many worthy military support agencies. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.