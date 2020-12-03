Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brigitte Heller
1940 - 2020
BORN
October 11, 1940
DIED
December 1, 2020

Heller, Brigitte E.

HORICON - Brigitte E. Heller, age 80, of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home.

Brigitte was born the daughter of Fred and Marie (Naguschewski) Koszewa on Oct. 11, 1940, in Ortelsburg, Ostpreussen, Germany. She was united in marriage to Marvin E. Heller on July 27, 1963, in Milwaukee. Brigitte began her career as a beautician at Gimbels department store in Milwaukee, and then worked for over 40 years at Clearview in Juneau. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Horicon, a member of the fellowship committee, and was formerly active with the Horicon Marsh Snowmobile club. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, boating, gardening, cooking and collecting recipes, and spending time with family.

Brigitte is survived by her daughter, Carrie (Guy) Zabel of Horicon; grandson, Steven (Ryan Crose) Heller; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Soren Crose-Heller. She is further survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, other relatives, and friends, including her close friends who helped in her later years, Audrey and Deacon Hargraves.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; and her brother, Lothar Koszewa. A nephew and other family and close friends also preceded her.

Due to the pandemic, no formal services will be held.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Our sympathy to Brigitte's family. We have fond memories of snowmobiling activities with Brigitte and Marv, especially our trip to Yellowstone and also fun times camping in mid-Wisconsin. Be assured that they are in Heaven together.
Linda and Bob Grams
December 3, 2020
I have MANY fond memories of Bea both while growing up (neighborhood card playing parties and snowmobile club/rides), and working with her at Clearview as an adult. Her smile and laugh were truly infectious! Deepest sympathy to daughter Carrie, grandson Steven, and all other family and friends. Heaven gained a gracious and beautiful angel!!
Pamela and Alan Marquardt
Family Friend
December 2, 2020
To the family of Brigitte Heller, so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom! You're mom is with our heavenly Lord. Peace be with you! Lois and Jim Thorn
Lois Thorn
Family Friend
December 2, 2020
Carrie, My deepest Sympathy to you and your family. Your mom is with your dad. Memories are so helpful.
Janet Kasten
Friend
December 2, 2020