Kerr, James

WISCONSIN DELLS - James Kerr, age 60, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.

James was born Sept. 15, 1960, in Portage, Wis., the son of Harold and Mary (Hoeppner) Kerr. Jim was a bright, charismatic craftsman. He valued three things above all: family (especially his two sons), the quality of his work, and helping others. He was a great dad. Jim was affectionately known by his friends and co-workers as "Big Jim." Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was proud of his service. He loved working on cars with his best friend, James Kucharski. Anyone that knew Jim knew he was passionate about welding and found great joy in driving fast and loud.

James is survived by his wife, Michelle; son, Brian (Amanda) Schultz; son, Justin Kerr and family cat, RooRoo; sisters, Joyce and Sue; and brothers, Allan, Eddie and Duane.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sara Grey; and brother, Lloyd.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

