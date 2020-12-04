Schultz, Lilly Mae R.

JUNEAU - Lilly Mae R. Schultz, 82, of Juneau, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home.

Private family services will be held for Lilly Mae at The Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown with the Rev. Peter Ostrander officiating.

Lilly Mae was born on July 25, 1938, the daughter of Lester and Alvina (Bankert) Kaul.

Lilly Mae was an amazing Mom and lovingly dedicated her life to raising her children and helping them in any way she could throughout the years. She was also a very talented baker and cake decorator and enjoyed sharing her baked goods with others. Lilly Mae loved her family dearly and will be deeply missed.

Lilly Mae is survived by her children, Joanne Benson of Horicon, Rick (Jean) Schultz of Lake Mills, Randy (Pat) Schultz of Indiana and Rodney Schultz of Washington; granddaughters, Monica Ross of Colorado and Jessica Bell of Illinois; and great-granddaughter, Rayne Markum of Colorado. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, LeRoy Kaul and Louie Kaul; and her sisters, Lula Belle Nehls and Lillys Frystak.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.