Sromalski, Frank

JACKSON – Frank Sromalski, age 80, was born into Eternal Life on Dec. 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Susan (nee Schenker); loving dad of Pat (Amy), David "D.J." (Stacy), and Sara (Brian) Galovits; doting and proud Boppa of Ashley Ann, Jacob Andrew, Rachel Marie, Erin Anne, Alex Richard, Annabelle Rose, and Claire Susan; and dear brother of John (the late Diane) and Bob (Kate). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Frank retired from Vilter Manufacturing after 30 plus years of service. He will be missed.

A private family service will be held. The service will be livestreamed at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Please visit the funeral home website for the link. Visitation will be at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Anna C. Schenker Scholarship Fund, at 1522 Nicolet St., Janesville, WI 53546, are greatly appreciated.