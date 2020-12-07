Munro, Eugene

MARKESAN - Eugene Edward Munro, age 84, of Markesan, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Ripon Medical Center.

Eugene was born on June 13, 1936, in Merrill, Wis., son of Lloyd and Lena (Harkner) Munro. Eugene was united in marriage to Margaret Schulz on Sept. 1, 1962. Eugene had a small hobby farm in Brandon that he and his wife enjoyed together and where they raised their family. In his earlier years, he loved playing cards and getting together at his parents' and spent a lot of time in the garden with his children and selling produce on the weekends. Eugene was employed at Mercury Marine for 27 years. In 1997, he and his wife moved to their retirement home on Little Green Lake. Eugene enjoyed taking out his pontoon, hunting and fishing with family and friends, especially on his hunting land he purchased in Manchester. A true joy was a good game of pool; he enjoyed pool leagues and tournaments with family and friends. He loved gambling at the Casinos with his wife and in-laws. Eugene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater.

Eugene is survived by six children, Sandra (Jeffrey) Floeter of Princeton, Eugene L. (Gwen Farber) Munro of Fox Lake, Brenda (Patrick) Stanton of Brandon, Charles (JoNell Groot) Munro of Waupun, Lester (Marsha Oppermann) Munro of Kingston and Jeffrey (Sheila Quirk) Munro of Fox Lake; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ervin, Arliss, Floyd and Donald (Sue) Munro; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, of 57 years; three brothers, Lloyd, Earl (Beverly) Munro and Harold (Adeline) Munro; and sister-in-law, Carol Munro.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at MARKESAN COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan.

A funeral service for Eugene will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at MARKESAN COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Center House Cemetery.

Markesan Community Funeral Home

www.markesanfh.com

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun ~ Markesan ~ Randolph