Roznos, Roger

BARABOO - Roger Roznos, age 88, of Baraboo, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital. Roger, son of Joseph and Nora (Huber) Roznos, was born Sept. 22, 1931, in Baraboo. On Nov. 19, 1953, he was united in marriage to Betty Ahrensmeyer.

Per his wishes, no services will be held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.