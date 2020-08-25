Goodwin, Donald Merlin

PORTAGE – Donald Merlin Goodwin, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Martha's Place in Princeton.

Donald was born on March 22, 1935, in Wautoma, Wis., the son of William Sam and Susan Agnes (Rhode) Goodwin. He served his country with the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1963 as a jet mechanic, and received an Honorable Discharge. Donald had worked as a construction truck driver, diesel mechanic, and gunsmith, and retired as a factory worker in Portage. He enjoyed motorcycles and gunsmithing.

He is survived by two sons, Jay Goodwin, Oshkosh, and Kim (Kelly) Goodwin, Portage; two brothers, Jerry Goodwin and Merlin "Red" (Margaret) Goodwin, both of Redgranite; four grandchildren, Dana Goodwin, Lucas Goodwin, Michael Goodwin and Tonisha Daniels; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Virginia and Mavis; and a brother, Billy.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required and provided if necessary. Limit of 50 people in the funeral home at one time, and social distancing will be observed.