Coddington, John D.

MONTELLO - John D. Coddington, 11, of Montello, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. The birth of John Douglas Coddington to Doug and Hannah Coddington October 10, 2008 was much celebrated as a gracious gift of God by family, dear friends, and co-workers in Williams Bay, Wis.

He was known early on for his infectious smile, flair and style---rain boots for any occasion, and his love for bike riding, and digging. "JJ-Batboy-Johnny," gained a best friend when his sister, Nadia, "No-no Nayah," was born. They were always ready for adventure or "bacation" at a moment's notice whether forts in the closet, a night at the hotel, or surfing double in Ireland. John was his dad's active sports adventure buddy. They loved to ski, bike ride, carp fish, construct, and climb mountains….shouting "Ya-hoo!" at the top of each one. John earned the pirate name, "Merry-Go-Round," on their first father-son wilderness canoe trip for his perpetual joy...and inability to steer in a straight line. He loved nightly holding time and reading with his mama. They were drawn to the Chronicles of Narnia again and again. She became his favorite teacher in 4th grade and he was more likely to call her Mrs. Coddington at home, than "Mom" at school.

He loved Nana & Papa Camp with Bruce and Nelda Meador. It would start with an early breakfast bacon feast, proceed to a full day of walks, bike rides, swimming, golfing, day trips, the fitness center, and end the evening with as many books as possible. He would take the "Papa Train Ride" off to bed and pray with Nana before drifting off to sleep. He loved his hours at Nanny Granny Day Care with Darlene and Larry Borud. He looked forward to Gunsmoke and Tom and Jerry cartoon marathons with Grandpa Larry, feasting on Grandma's scotcharoos and finger Jello, and ending the evening with unlimited Berenstain Bear books.

We have been blessed to live in a number of wonderful communities. The last three years in Montello, Wis. were a perfect fit. He was loved by his classmates, known for his perpetual reading and insistence on compression pants and shorts for every day. He was always ready for soccer. He actively challenged the idea of the "model musician" with Miss Amanda, insisting that playing on one foot would improve his violin playing. Mrs. Stippich enriched his school experience with the Geo Challenge, Math 24, and he became a Rubic's cube aficionado.

John had so many diverse loves, as was evidenced by his room. Although completely disheveled, it was a working laboratory of constructing intricate contraptions and devices. His travel included Rocky Mountain National Park, Yellowstone, Washington, Disney, Smoky Mountains, Glacier and Yellowstone parks, Wisconsin State Parks, and any beach along the shore of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. He loved magic, skateboarding, biking, reading, soccer, school, jokes, comics, ANY book, theatre, drawing, travel, the beach, stories, summer camp, music, Minecraft, Legos, and Starwars. His greatest love was people.

John would walk into people's lives and make himself right at home in their hearts. We could have never imagined that he would find so many more hearts to take up residence, in being called to heaven on Aug. 21, 2020. He was always watching the sky. Moon was one of his first words. When you look to the sky in the night, look for John to shout, "Ya-hooooo!" He's home.

John will be dearly missed by his parents, Doug and Hannah Coddington of Montello, Wis.; sister, Nadia; grandparents, Bruce and Nelda Meador of Waukon, Iowa; Grandparents, Larry and Darlene Borud of Oxford, Wis.; Grandma, Bobbie Coddington of Buffalo, Texas; Great Grandmother Naoma Humphreys of Waukon, Iowa; and Great Grandmother Lois Coddington of Mission, Texas. John loved his many Aunts and "Unkies" as well as beloved cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Kevin Coddington, Grandma and Grandpa Dean and Delores Meador, Grandpa Boyce Humphreys, Grandma and Grandpa Harold and Dorothy Jones, and Grandpa Melvern Coddington.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Montello High School gymnasium, and Saturday Aug. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.. at the Montello High School football stadium. Celebration of John's Life Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the football stadium. Interment to follow for family at Moundville Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. Social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider GoFundMe page which has been set up to honor John's love of reading. Please search, John Coddington, "Read On." Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.